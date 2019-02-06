Further disruption to Tipperary’s health services on the way tomorrow (Thursday) as nurses to stage third 24-hour strike

Hundreds of nurses in hospitals and community healthcare services throughout South Tipperary will begin their third 24-hour strike tomorrow (Thursday) if the dispute over pay and understaffing is not resolved in the meantime.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisations members in the county completed their second day of strike action yesterday (Tuesday) with pickets outside hospitals and other health services throughout the county.

The industrial action spread to respite services for people with intellectual disability and care of the elderly in the county this week.

If the dispute over the INMO's claim for a 12% pay increase for its members and improved staffing levels isn't resolved by the end of the week there will be further disruption to health services in the county next week with three strike days planned for next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, February 12, 13 and 14. And two further strike days are scheduled for February 19 and 21.

South Tipperary General Hospital management cancelled all out-patient, inpatient and day surgery appointments and closed the injury unit during the strike days over the past week.

Routine community nursing services and health centre nurse clinics were cancelled yesterday (Tuesday). Public day centres and day hospitals for older people and people with disabilities closed.

All planned admissions, including respite and rehabilitation, to public community nursing units and specified centres for people with intellectual disability were also cancelled yesterday.

People were advised by South Tipperary General Hospital management to only attend emergency services if it was absolutely essential during the strike.

The HSE's South East Community Healthcare said residential facilities for older persons and people with disabilities, including those provided by voluntary organisations supported by the HSE were maintained at reduced levels yesterday and the same will be the case if the strike day goes ahead on Thursday.

All respite, rehabilitation and convalescent admissions to these services have been postponed for the duration of the dispute.

Day services at those facilities, at day care centres elsewhere, clinic appointments and home visits have also been affected.

The HSE spokesman said people impacted by these postponements were being contacted in advance about the changes.

Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation Industrial Relations Officer Liz Curran said there has been huge public support for the striking nurses and midwives in South Tipperary and she believes that public support will continue for the duration of the dispute despite the disruption it is causing to health services.

"The public are supporting the nurses and midwives because they have seen patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals and see the conditions the nurses are working under and that they are run off their feet. I believe the public support will be maintained despite the inconvenience," she said.

Ms Curran said South Tipperary's INMO members are very much "up for " the industrial action. She claimed there was a €7000 disparity between their pay and the pay of other health professionals such as physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

"Nurses are fed up with the long working hours of their shifts; they are fed up of the lower wages; they are fed up of the very stressful working conditions and the lack of respect associated with being paid less that other health professionals.”

She pointed out that during the recession when the country was almost bankrupt, the nurses rowed in behind the Government's austerity measures. Now the economy has recovered, it was time for them to be properly paid for their work, she said.