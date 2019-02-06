Former Tipp Garda Chief Peter Fitzpatrick was a man of honour and distinction

The sudden and unexpected passing of former Garda Chief Superintendent Peter Fitzpatrick occasioned great sadness in Holycross, Thurles and in the Tipperary Garda division where he served with such distinction throughout a long and glittering career.

A native of County Leitrim, Peter resided in Glenbane Lower, Holycross with his wife Phyllis and his daughters Colette and Olivia. There, he was regarded as a quiet, unassuming man, a kindly neighbour and somebody who went about his business in a very straight forward and dignified way. Not for him the trappings of high office to which he climbed in An Garda Siochana - no, Peter took his responsibilities seriously, but always remained loyal above all to his pledge of service to the people, and the ethos of An Garda Siochana which remains the same from its foundation to this day.

He served in many ports of call throughout his career, including Portlaoise, Cork, with which he had a special affection, and Thurles on two separate occasions. That he rose through the ranks to work as Chief Superintendent spoke volumes of his regard within the organisation and this regard was country wide held, as was evidenced at his funeral Mass on Sunday morning last in Holycross Abbey.

There, in attendance and offering their support to the bereaved, were former colleagues and friends, current members of the force, including Chief Superintendent Catherine Kehoe, retired Chief Superintendent and great friend of the Fitzpatrick family, Pat Murray, and many many many more who formed a guard of honour alongside members of Thurles Golf Club.

The congregation was told of a very quiet, strong willed, determined man who worked very hard at his profession and showed a resilience to get the job done.

A great racanteur, Peter Fitzpatrick loved to chat about his many memories from his time on the job - the investigations, the cases, the workings of him and his crew as they went about their profession. But, this was always done with discretion and with sensitivity. In a long and distinguished career he had many highlights, but his greatest achievements were reserved for his family, in which he delighted and treasured.

His grandchildren Milo and Olivia lit up his and Phyllis' lives and in recent times he was never happier than when in their company.

Peter Fitzpatrick had a great interest in sport, be it GAA, horse racing, rugby, soccer and of course golf. He was a long standing member of Thurles Golf Club - a former President of the club - and his interest in the game never waned one little bit. He was to make many friends across the country through his involvement with the golf club and many of those were there in Holycross Abbey to see him on his final journey on the fairway to his next adventure.

Gardening too was a hobby he enjoyed and was very good at and his interest in music ensured that TG4 was constantly on in the evening time with musical genres of all kinds reverberating throughout the house in Glenbane Lower. “It used to drive us all mad, but he was as happy as Larry when he had those programmes on at full blast,” his daughter Colette said during an emotion filled eulogy at the end of the Mass.

Peter met his wife Phyllis in Cork and their marriage which was into its sixth decade was a very happy one. In recent times Peter was caring for Phyllis, doing so in a very loving manner, without fuss or expecting favourable comments. He was also described as an outstanding chef who made the best stew in Ireland.

“He could not be described as a romantic by any manner or means, but the depth of his love for Mam could be seen by all over the last while. We are totally devastated by his passing, because it has happened so suddenly,” Colette said, noting that Peter was rarely sick a day in his life.

Peter Fitzpatrick was laid to rest in St Finbarr's Cemetery, County Cork on Monday having received a great send-off in Holycross on Sunday morning. It was a bright, sunny, crisp morning - the kind of morning he would have loved as he headed out to the Golf Club. Sadly though, he would no longer speak of that hole in one on the 11th, or of those great shots played up the fairway on the 10th, or of the great characters he met on his rounds in uniform or in golfing shoes.

He had completed the eighteenth hole of his final round in life - a life well used and lived to the full.

Before final commendation, Chief Celebrant of the Requiem, Mass Fr Celsus Tierney, PP Holycross and Ballycahill, thanked Peter Fitzpatrick for his service to his community, his country and most importantly, to his family, members of which are now left with a great void in their lives. His friends too in Thurles Golf Club feel a loss at this time, he said, but the memories of great days will sustain them during their time of need.

Peter Fitzpatrick's remains bore the tricolour and his Garda hat as they were carried by members of the force from Holycross Abbey - the final tribute to a man of honour, dignity and distinction.

He is deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, wife Phyllis (née Trears), daughters Colette and Olivia, grandchildren Milo and Olivia, sons-in-law Niall and Ian, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, An Garda Síochána and Thurles Golf Club colleagues and many friends.



May he now enjoy the peace and happiness of the Heaven he strived for.