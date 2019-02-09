Energy health screening open day with herbalist Patrick

After hugely successful open days, medical herbalist Patrick Murphy will be hosting his energy health screening open day of the year at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Saturday February 16 from 8.00am to 7.00pm using the Supertronic health screening device.

A energy health screening session with the Supertronic device which is used throughout Europe in many doctors' and herbalists' practices would usually cost €180 but at Patrick's open day, those in attendance can receive a one-on-one full energy health screening for only €50.

Patrick says; "The full energy health screening with the Supertronic involves a probe which tests the acupuncture and meridian points in the fingers of both hands.

“This test is non-invasive and the client feels absolutely nothing. The test takes on average 30 minutes and is available for everyone except children under the age of eight.

"The results may then reveal if there are any energy imbalances in the digestive system, cardiovascular system, the immune system, neurological system, etc.

“The screening may help to detect and treat illnesses such as allergies, organ weakness, food intolerances, and nutritional deficiencies. The test may also show energy imbalances the heart, lungs, digestive system, kidneys, and bowels.

“”The results from the screening may pinpoint where the imbalances lie and are interpreted by various scores.

“If I find any imbalances, I will advise the client to visit their GP for further examination".

Due to the huge success of the previous open days, appointments must be made in advance by calling 093-27033.

Patrick trained under the tutelage of Professor Joaquin Fernandez Alcaraz and is fully accredited in carrying out this popular energy health screening alternative medicine method.

He has been recently appointed to the Board of experts by the Czech Nutraceutical Company Energy.

Mr Murphy has cooperated with the energy company for a number of years.

Mr Murphy holds a number of qualifications in Herbal Medicine, Botany, Ethnobotany and Supertronic Energy Health Screening.

If you would like more information about the Supertronic Energy health screening device open day at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Saturday February 16 from 8.00am to 7.00pm please phone 093 27033 or email info@skinherbalist.co