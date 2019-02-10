Tipperary County Council asked to take Nenagh burial grounds in charge

Tipperary County Council has been asked by Cllr Seamus Morris to take the two old graveyards in Nenagh in charge.

Cllr Morris said that Kenyon Street graveyard and Old Abbey graveyard had been extremely well looked after by a couple of gentlemen who due to ageing and ill health were not able to look after the graveyards anymore.

“These men have given decades of voluntary work tending to these two historic graveyards. I am now asking that the council take the maintenance of these graveyards in charge,” he said.