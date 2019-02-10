Tipperary farming: Glanbia reveals bonus scheme for 2019

Glanbia Co-op has announced details of its 2019 Trading Bonus Scheme that will reward farmer members of the co-op for purchases made from Glanbia Ireland and its subsidiaries.

For milk supplier members of Glanbia Co-op, the 2019 trading bonus is potentially worth up to 0.75 cent per litre (cpl) on all milk delivered in 2019.

For grain growers, a trading bonus of up to €10 per tonne of grain supplied is available for 2019.

Beef, sheep and pig farmer customers of Glanbia Ireland that are Glanbia Co-op members will also qualify for a feed bonus on their tonnes purchased this year. The 2019 Feed Trading Bonus will be €10 per tonne on beef, dairy and sheep feed products purchased from Glanbia Ireland by non-milk suppliers, with €3 per tonne available to qualifying co-op members on purchases of pig feed and Straights

In a change from the 2018 scheme, eligibility for feed bonus payments is confined to non-milk suppliers in 2019 (all feed purchases continue to count towards a milk supplier’s total spend for the Milk Supplier Trading Bonus).

The Milk Supplier Trading Bonus is worth up to €3,750 to a 500,000 litre supplier spending over 7cpl with Glanbia Ireland this year.