Clogheen postmistress retires after 42 years

Clogheen postmistress Margaret Moroney has retired after 42 years of exceptional service to the people of Clogheen and beyond. A presentation was made to Margaret from the Community Council chairman Mattie Maher.

Margaret is held in the highest esteem and will be greatly missed from in side the counter.

All in Clogheen and its hinterland would like to take this opportunity to wish Margaret[s husband Jedge every good wish following his recent illness.

We all join in wishing Margaret and Jedge many years of health and happiness in their retirement.

PICTURED ABOVE: After 42 years as Postmistress in Clogheen Post Office Margaret Moroney retired last Thursday week. Clogheen Community Council made a presentation to Margaret in recognition of her wonderful service to the people of Clogheen over the years. Picture shows Cllr Marie Murphy and Margaret Moroney. Missing from the picture is Chairman of Community Council, Mattie Maher who made the presentation and PJ English, committee member.