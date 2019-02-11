Cashel Chamber concerned at rising cost of insurance for local businesses

President of Cashel Chamber of Commerce Mr. Martin Lynch has expressed concern at the rising cost of Insurance for Businesses following contact from "a number" of local businesses in Cashel over the last couple of months.

Chamber President Martin Lynch said: "a number of businesses have been in contact with me expressing concern and frustration after they have received their Insurance renewals. While these concerns are across all business sectors, they are most notably from a number of local Publicans, Hairdressers and Restaurateurs."

Mr. Lynch continued: On a daily basis, business owners are crying out for action on the rising costs of Insurance and in particular, the continuous rise in Public Liability Insurance. These increases are putting local businesses under financial pressure and the risk of businesses closures and job losses is a genuine fear for many.

However, until the Government issues legislation or guidelines to tackle fraudulent insurance claims in a bid to tackle the high cost of insurance, business owners are without doubt facing yearly insurance premium increases.

Mr. Lynch concluded: Local businesses are the backbone of our economy and provide much need local employment.

The Government's decision to increase the 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector to 13.5% since January 1st was already a 'serious blow' to local businesses and the rising cost of insurance is putting business under additional financial pressure.

These businesses need support; they need Government to tackle the rising cost of insurance, and in particular, the need to address fraudulent insurance claims, which has resulted in a profound rise of insurance premiums.