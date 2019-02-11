Tipperary Aldi store in Cahir awards €500 to iCan community appeal

Aldi have announced that iCAN Ireland is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme.

Aldi’s Cahir store staff have awarded the charity a €500 grant in recognition of its tremendous work within the local community and to help support its vital services.

The €500 grant was presented to Wendy Costello from iCAN Ireland by Paddy Gilmurray, Aldi’s Cahir store “Charity Champion”.

Now in its third year, hundreds of charities have been supported by the programme to date with over €200,000 donated by Aldi.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said: “We are delighted our Cahir store employees have chosen to support iCAN Ireland. The support and care it provides to children and teens living with juvenile arthritis throughout Tipperary makes a real impact.”

“Supporting the local communities our stores serve is something that we truly believe in. Through our Community Grants programme and partnerships with both FoodCloud and youth organisation Foróige, we have been able to directly help many of the worthwhile charities and organisations making a huge difference to County Tipperary.”

Operating eight stores in County Tipperary, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its County Tipperary stores have donated over 137,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015 it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.

Aldi’s Community Grants Programme provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation within their local community for support. Nominated charities are assessed according to a defined selection criteria, with the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receiving a €500 donation from Aldi.

Each of Aldi’s 137 Irish stores and two Regional Distribution Centres have been allocated an individual annual bursary fund and a “Charity Champion” assigned to co-ordinate the programme.