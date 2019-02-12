Roscrea St Patrick’s Day Parade group seeks support

The parade committee would like to thank Bernie’s Supervalu, Racket Hall Hotel and all who volunteered and contributed to their fundraiser on Friday last.

It was great to see such a fantastic response from the community.

Congratulations to Tony Mason and George McManus who both won a fabulous hamper. Plans are now well underway for Roscrea’s 41st parade. Organising the parade is a huge undertaking and without support from the community, it just would not be possible.

The committee are appealing to all in the industrial, business and voluntary sectors such as sports clubs, music and social groups to seriously consider entering a float this year. While there is no fee for any float entry, the committee would appreciate a voluntary donation, no matter how small from business floats. To request an application form for float entry or to enquire about helping out in anyway, please contact parade secretary Marie Tooher on (086) 0755680.