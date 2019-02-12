Thefts, burglaries, and arrests in Thurles area

Thurles gardaí are investigating a number of thefts, burglaries, and drink driving incidents over the past seven days, and have issued a public warning about leaving valuables in parked cars.

A number of thefts occurred in the last seven days in the Thurles District.

On February 8, a purse was stolen from a person shopping in Aldi, Kickham Street, Thurles.

Gardaí advise persons shopping to not to leave purses or handbags visible or unattended on trolleys in supermarkets.

On February 4, at Spar, Turtulla, a Silver Ford car pulled into the forecourt, filled up with diesel and left without payment for same. An investigation is now underway.

On the evening of February 9, a burglary was carried out in the Clongour area of Thurles, where a number of items were stolen from a house. Gardaí are appealing to the public who noticed anything suspicious in the area that evening to contact gardaí at Thurles on 0504 25100.

Gardaí investigating an unauthorised taking of a vehicle at Hawthorn Drive Thurles, which occurred on February 8 last, resulted in the successful arrest of a person who will be appearing before the courts shortly.

Gardaí attached to the Thurles District have arrested three persons this week for driving whilst intoxicated and a file will be considered for prosecution with the arrested persons having to appear before the courts shortly. Gardaí would like to thank the public for their cooperation in helping them make the roads in Tipperary safer place for all road users.

Gardaí would like to ask members of the Public to never consume intoxicants and drive.

Crime Prevention

Gardaí would like to advise members of the public to lock doors and windows when leaving their homes as part of our ‘light up, lock up campaign.’

Gardaí would also like to advise motorists never to leave their windows open when their vehicles are unattended and not to leave valuable items on display in vehicles.

Gardaí would also like to remind persons on bicycles, not to leave them outside shops, gyms or any premises without locking them securely, as this type of crime is on the increase.

Gardaí would like to advise motorists to reduce their speed in light of the recent icy road conditions.