Green light for revamp of old Cloughjordan bank

A decision to allow the change of use of a former bank in the Main Street of Cloughjordan, has been given the green light despite an objection.

Simon Horgan was granted planning permission, subject to conditions, by Tipperary Co Council on September 5 last year for a development consisting of the change of use from a former bank to residential purpose, demolition of a single storey building to the rear, construction of two-storey, split level mono pitch extension to rear, refurbishment of an existing building and alterations to front elevation, and associated site boundary and site development works.

The existing building is a protected structure. On September 27, 2018, Anthony Deane appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanala.

Mr Deane, of Townsfield House, Cloughjordan, maintained in his grounds for appeal that his house and outbuildings are a protected structure, and are also located within an architectural conservation area. Some of the other submissions included that “they are located to the south of the appeal site. The first-floor glazing within the extension will result in a loss of privacy within the appellant’s house.

“If such glazing was moved forward, so as to be in line with the rear elevation of the appellant’s house, then there would be no potential for overlooking.

“Overlooking will be possible whilst ascending or descending the staircase and traversing the landing. There is a fear that the flat-roofed area will be used for amenity purposes – where there was originally a door to it from the landing area. This would result in a loss of privacy for the appellant.

