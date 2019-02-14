Tipperary farming: firmer markets ‘justify at least maintaining base milk price’

Lower global milk production and the quasi emptying of SMP intervention stocks had led to generally firmer global dairy markets, according to IFA dairy chairman Tom Phelan.

He said that this was further reinforced by a 6.7% increase - the fifth consecutive lift - in the GDT price index.

This justifies, at the very least, Irish co-ops maintaining the base milk price for last month’s milk, said Mr Phelan.

Processors who cut milk prices in recent months should to reverse those cuts, he said.