Green Party enters the election race in Tipperary with Rose Anne White

Ireland's Green Party will contest the local elections in north Tipperary in May, with Rose Anne White representing the party in the Newport area.

Rose Anne is inviting supporters to donate to her campaign. “We now have a GoFundMe page. We are a tiny party, and the candidates fund their campaign all by themselves. We have raffles and quizzes and even bingo nights, but I know that for many people a quick few clicks is the handiest way to donate. So click quickly here and put some money in our account! Thank you so much for any support.”

Rose Anne is involved in many local campaigns and causes.

On Friday, March 1, a local history lecture will take place in the Lakeside Hotel, Ballina.

And on February 28 next, you can hear all about the first man hanged at Nenagh Gaol. Go along and support this brilliant local history society in North Tipperary. “Help us get a Green on the Council,” says Rose Anne. “We need people to help with this campaign. If you can donate even a few minutes of your time between now and May, please send me a message on facebook. Thanks for your support.”