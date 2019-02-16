Mollie Standbridge's special birthday raised €1,750 for Irish Cancer Society

To celebrate her 60th Birthday, instead of holding a party, Mollie Standbridge decided to hold a ‘special’ coffee morning on Thursday, February 7, with all proceeds going to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mollie is a volunteer at Fethard Horse Country Experience, situated in the Town Hall on Main Street, and what better venue for a coffee morning. Manager of the centre, Laura Condon, was very supportive as were fellow volunteers, in particular, Eileen Croke, who not only baked numerous apple tarts (with the help of her husband), cream cakes and a delicious gluten free chocolate cake, she also kept things moving smoothly on the day. Mary Healy provided freshly cooked scones. Catherine Britton and Anna Cooke oversaw the ticket sales for the raffle.

Mollie’s family were also a great support, both in the lead up and on the day itself. Her husband Dave, their daughter Sarah, son Simon and his partner Maryanne Fogarty, set up the venue, served teas and coffees and washed up for hours-on-end. Mollie’s niece, Hazel Hurley, used her amazing creative talent to design a lovely poster for the event. Mollie’s sisters were also enlisted to supply some fresh home-baking and help on the day, supposedly help, but in reality, to catch up with their many relatives and friends!

Raffle prizes were generously donated by Kathleen Connolly, Mary Shelly, Catriona Boland, O’Sullivans Pharmacy, Anita Maguire (Fethard Reflexology and Holistic Centre), Trish’s Beauty Salon, Veronica Fogarty, Margaret Lawlor, Serena Kirkham, Mary O’Dwyer and the Murphy family.

Helping with the raffle at Mollie's Birthday Coffee Morning in aid of Irish Cancer Society held at Fethard Horse Country Experience were left to right: Catherine Britton, Mollie Standbridge and Anna Cooke.

Mollie would like to thank everyone who supported the fundraiser: her fellow volunteers for helping out; everyone who donated cakes or raffle prizes; and all who bought tickets, tea, coffee and cakes who helped in no small way to make it the success it was.

It was a very joyous occasion with good food and great company and although Mollie may not have managed to meet everyone who attended, she would like you to know that your support is greatly appreciated. An amazing €1,750 was raised for this very worthy cause.