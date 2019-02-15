Thurles Independent Cllr Jim Ryan wants action on Derryhogan horses in Littleton

Thurles Independent Cllr Jim Ryan has this week called for action to be taken on the massive and dangerous problem of loose roaming horses in the Derryhogan area of Littleton.

In a statement to this week's Tipperary Star the Independent Councillor says that the narrow road from Littleton to Glengoole is now one of the most dangerous roads in the county due to the problem of horses constantly roaming on the road.

“ There is going to be a very serious incident one of these days unless action is taken by the Council and Gardai to curb this awful situation,” Cllr Ryan said.

He added: “On one night last week thirteen horses were walking along this road in the pitch dark. Only for the alertness of the driver there would of been a very serious traffic accident.

This is not a one off, or irregular, event as horses are roaming loose on this road on a daily or nightly basis. The residents of the area are sick of this and cannot understand why this is been let happen. They want action to be taken which will have to involve taking these horses to the pound,” said Cllr Ryan.

“Horses are, by law, supposed to be chipped so it should be easy to find out who owns them as obviously the owner doesn't give a damn about the horses or road users safety. I have contacted the council and Gardai about this so there is no excuse for action not to be taken,” Cllr Ryan said.