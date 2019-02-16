Carrick-on-Suir school presents Junior Cycle Profile Achievement Awards to 43 students 

Forty-three Comeragh College students, who completed their Junior Cert exams last year, were presented with Junior Cycle Profile Achievement Awards at their school.

The JCPA awards consist of the State examination results, classroom-based assessments results and other areas of learning including extra-curricular activities.

The ceremony took place at the school on Tuesday, January 29 and was presented by Transition Year students Jake Hanrahan, Roisin Torpey, Nichole Vaughan and Taylor Hanlon.

The event was attended by Principal Kevin Langton and Deputy Principal Ms O'Donovan Ryan and organised by Ms Emily O’Dwyer, Dylan Murphy, Alina Urban, Evan Dignam and Conor Oakey of Comeragh College.

The students thanked Year Head Mrs Eimir Blackmore for all her dedication and support throughout the three years and they also thanked school secretary Elaine O’Dwyer.