Thurles Drama Group all set for opening night on Monday, February 18

Monday February 18, opening night of Thurles Drama Group’s latest production of Alice’s Adventures in the New World will provide Thurles audiences with a new and spectacular night of theatre that will live long in the memory.

Director Matt Treacy and cast are putting the final touches to a dynamic and innovative production that uses stage, lighting and movement in a wonderfully energetic manner. As the theme of this piece explores gender identity and challenges many of our strongly held social conventions, it’s fantastic to see new and different theatrical genres coming to the Cathedral town and Thurles Drama Group are no strangers to presenting unique and interesting formats.

All of the above along with a clever and witty script from Sarah Sigal give this play real quality. As a result the cast is relishing the opportunity to perform on Monday next. To write this as an all-female cast creates very different relationships and tensions on stage and all the women involved are enjoying playing different roles (both male and female) and at the same time changing voices/costumes and accents with quick fire rapidity! All the ingredients then for a great night’s entertainment.

Once again the cast is a mixture of experience and new talent. Margaret McCormack, Lorna Healy, Paula Drohan and Grainne De Stafort are familiar faces but many won’t have seen Sarah Feehan or Ann Strahan as often with the group. In addition Holly Treacy makes her debut performance in a full play as Fr. Murphy/Sylvia.

Behind the scenes the stage manager Peter Stocksborough is doing a wonderful job as stage

manager and organising the members to work on the set and liaise with the director. As always the level of experience backstage is incredible, with Denise Hanley on lighting and Dick Ryan on sound. Particular attention in this play is required in relation to costumes and accessories and a team led by Catherine Murphy are relentless in their search for the appropriate items.

This is work that audiences never see but is essential nonetheless. A final word must go to the director Matt Treacy for his courage and imagination in taking on this play. Sometimes it can be easier to take a traditional well known play and make it a success because everyone knows what to expect. Matt has stepped outside this comfort zone to bring you a challenging and original event and his imagination and talent are being fully extended with this great show.

A final reminder that tickets for opening night are on sale at €20 (which includes a wine and canapés reception at 7 15pm) from any member of Thurles drama Group, the Source Box Office (0504 90204) and the Presentation Primary school, Thurles (0504 22331). See you all in the Source next week!