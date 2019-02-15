Thurles Sars' adopt a pheasant at new field

Ahead of the commencement of the new season, Thurles Sarsfields appear to have made a new signing at their new grounds at the Racecourse Road.

A friendly pheasant has made itself known to groundsman Jimmy Purcell who has been cutting the grass on the new field in recent times, with the bird even hopping up onto the mower as the work was in progress.

“I don't know where the pheasant is coming from but it just appears alongside the mower and runs along in front of it. It even hopped up onto the machine alongside where I was sitting and the noise of the mower doesn't seem to have an affect at all,” said Jimmy who is the retired head groundsman at Semple Stadium.

The new field at Bawntameena is beginning to take shape and Jimmy has cut it on a number of occasions at this stage. However, playing on it will be a different story and it will be the end of the summer before any games can actually played there

“The grass is coming on very well and is thickening up to I expect to be seeing more of the pheasant when we start up the mower again to keep the grass low - you cannot allow it to get too high, or else you won't get a proper cut on it. With each cut, you can see that it is improving so it won't be long before it will be in use,” Jimmy said.