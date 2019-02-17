Breaking: Gardai in Tipperary investigating death of three-month-old baby in Nenagh

The gardai in Nenagh are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in a house in the town.

It is understood the baby’s death was reported to the gardai on the morning of Friday, February 15.

A post mortem was carried out on the baby this Saturday and a garda source said that a file had been sent to the coroner’s court.

The source said the death was not being treated as suspicious, but the investigation was ongoing.

The baby's gender has not been revealed.










