Man committed indecent act on train travelling through Tipperary

A man who was on a train travelling through Tipperary exposed himself and committed an indecent act in front of a female passenger, Nenagh Court was told.

Peter Lavelle of 10 Pembroke Street, Tralee, pleaded to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour in a place unknown in Tipperary on March 13, 2017.

The court was told that the injured party reported the incident to Irish Rail staff and when the train stopped at Limerick Junction, it was met by a garda.

The woman brought the garda back to the train and pointed Mr Lavelle out to him.

Mr Lavelle later admitted he had committed the indecent act.

Solicitor Johnny Spencer, for Mr Lavelle, said that his client suffered from ADHD and had forgotten to take his medication.

"He is very embarrassed by this," he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded Mr Lavelle to Thurles Court this Tuesday, February 19, for sentencing and for a victim personal statement.