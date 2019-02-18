Blockade protest in Tipperary Town deferred again

The organisers of two recent protest marches in Tipperary Town have deferred an action aimed at disrupting traffic on the N24 for this Friday .

In a statement march4tipp said that a decision had been taken to defer the blockade action.It is the second time such a protest has been deferred by the group.

In a statement released on Monday the march4tippgroup said -

"In recent days, the Government has appointed Alison Harvey as Independent Chair of a Task Force to deal with the problems facing the town. The Group has now decided to defer a decision on the N24 disruption until after it has met with Alison Harvey.



The Group has previously refused to engage with the Tipperary County Council-led Tipperary Town Centre Forum, on the basis that it was felt to be the wrong process to rejuvenate the town. The Group has welcomed the appointment of Ms Harvey but wants to be sure that the process she will lead has sufficient scope to include such serious problems as unemployment, social deprivation and a bypass of the town. The Group has also said that it wants to see the new process being target-driven, especially in the area of driving down unemployment levels in the town and wider area.



If the Group is not satisfied that the Task Force will cover those important issues, it will continue and escalate its protest action until the Government puts in place a program to deal with those major problems. That protest action is likely to include regular N24 disruption. “We cannot abandon the unemployed and those suffering from serious disadvantage by giving up our fight, if the Task Force will not deal with the more serious issues facing the town”, said Mary Margaret Ryan on behalf of the Group. “If we are confident that the Task Force can deliver the jobs, the bypass and the other important outcomes, then we will work with the other stakeholders to achieve those. If the Task Force can’t do those things, we will stay outside it and continue to protest until the town’s problems are taken seriously by the Government” she said.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/353566/tipp-town-n24-january-blockade-called-off-by-action-group.html