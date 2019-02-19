Cashel Community School book their place in Munster ‘B’ finals

Cashel Community School, having won Munster ‘C’ 12 months ago, practically to the day, were back in a Munster final again, this time the ‘B’ grade. It really was a fantastic achievement to move so seamlessly up a grade and get back into a Munster Final.

Cashel, having taken care of Colaiste Dún Iascaigh Cahir, St. Angela’s Waterford, St. Mary’s Mallow and Slíabh Luchra Rathmore on the way to the final, knew they would have it all to do against an excellent Coláiste na Sceilge side from Caherciveen and so it proved. Coláiste na Sceilge started brightly with the aid of the wind and had a goal chance straight from the throw in. Cashel settled well and got the first score of the game, a rasping goal from captain Sarah Delaney.

Delaney soon added a point from a free. Coláiste na Sceilge responded excellently with a goal and a point of their own before Áine O’ Dwyer put Cashel back in front with a point. Cashel dominated the last 10 minutes of the half scoring three goals, two from full forward Kate Gayson Molloy and another from Sarah Delaney with Coláiste na Sceilge registering a single point. Caoilinn Casey in goal for Cashel pulled off an outstanding save during this period to leave the Cashel girls with a three goal lead at half time, 4-02 to 1-02.

Coláiste na Sceilge were never going to lie down without a fight and they gave it everything in the second half. They registered the first three points of the second half, two from frees and one from play to leave six points between the sides. Delaney stretched out the lead again with a free of her own.

The next score of the game was a goal for Colaiste na Sceilge and Cashel were really feeling the heat. To their credit, they responded brilliantly to this setback and played some excellent possession football to kill the game a little bit and then Ruby Quinn struck with a vital goal to give Cashel some more breathing space. However, the Kerry school had other ideas and would just not give in, raising another green flag. The game was stretched at this stage and was a super advert for football from a neutrals point of view.

Cashel added two points, one from Kate Gayson Molloy and another from Leah Baskin. The sides exchanged frees after this to leave six in it, 5-06 to 3-06.

With about 5 minutes left, Coláiste na Sceilge scored another goal to leave three between the teams. It really was hold your nerve time now. Cashel didn’t let this goal rattle them and worked the ball down the pitch to win a free which Delaney duly dispatched. Colaiste na Sceilge registered the last two scores of the game, both of which were frees. The Cashel girls never let the pressure from the Kerry side get the better of them.

They showed nerves of steel for the last two minutes to win a kickout and carry it the length of the pitch while maintaining possession to ensure they won back to back Munster titles. The referee sounded the full time whistle to the jubilation of the Cashel team and management.

While Áine O’ Dwyer received the player of the match award, Cashel had outstanding performances all around the pitch and the three subs used made a huge impact. A senior side should be led by their sixth years and Sorcha Ryan, Karin Blair, Áine O’ Dwyer, Caoimhe Perdue, Sarah Delaney and Kate Gayson Molloy certainly did this in spades.

Cashel – Caoilinn Casey, Elma Casey, Meabh Ryan, Leah Kavanagh, Grace O’Dwyer, Sorcha Ryan, Karin Blair, Áine O’ Dwyer (0-01), Caoimhe Perdue, Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Sarah Delaney (2-04, 3f), Ruby Quinn (1-00), Leah Baskin (0-01), Kate Gayson Molloy (2-01) and Emer McCarthy. Subs used – Grace Moloney for Grace O’ Dwyer, Katelyn Downey for Aoibhe Gayson Molloy and Alessia Mazzola for Ruby Quinn.