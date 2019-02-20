Residents voice their opposition to new roundabout in Tipperary Town

A community meeting took place in Clanwilliam Rugby Club on Thursday February 14, to ascertain exactly what works were proposed at the top of O’Brien Street, Tipperary town, with particular resistance to a temporary roundabout expressed.

Anger and frustration was directed at Tipperary County Council for a lack of consultation with local businesses and residents who would be affected by the works.

Local residents and business people came together and set up a meeting that was chaired by Ray Lonergan who grew up in Canon Hayes Park.

“My mother lives in Canon Hayes and the residents are very concerned about the impact of the roundabout on their every day lives, quality of life and health issues. There are fears, based on statements made recentlyl, that the proposed temporary roundabout at the top of O’Brien Street may become a permanent one… forever ruining an urban open space. Traffic before people… even if the roundabout is temporary, it is likely to endanger up to 14 employees in businesses located at the intersection and the town cannot afford this to happen.”

The proposed temporary roundabout at the top of O’Brien Street is to be constructed to facilitate a build up of traffic from the road works taking place on Davitt Street. Keith Ryan Proprietor of Computer Solutions 4 U on O’Brien Street and resident on O’Connell Road says there are many flaws and repercussions from this temporary roundabout plan. “First of all there doesn’t seem to be any traffic plan in place once the traffic is diverted from Davitt Street to the roundabout on O’Brien Street. I asked where does the traffic go from there but there doesn’t seem to be any answers and certainly no thought process. Secondly there will be a number of car parking spaces taken away from residents and the businesses in the locality. Our customers need to park up beside the shop to deliver PC’s and printers for repair. By getting rid of car parking spaces at the top of O’Brien Street to accommodate this roundabout, it is going to push people to park in O’Connell Street and impede on the resident parking there. There was no consultation process or notification from the County Council. We heard about it first on local radio and the Council sent the contractor to tell us about the plans 2.5 weeks before they were due to start.”

Mairead Leahy, the proprietor of Arra Veterinary Clinic also feels that the temporary roundabout will impact her business. “My main concern is that if the roundabout is installed, our customers could not park outside the door. Access to near parking is especially important in an emergency situation, for example, if a dog can’t walk and we need to go out and help carry the dog into the clinic. The second concern is that we have a little car park here at the side but I’m unclear as to whether they will be able to cross over the roundabout and have access to the car park.”

The business and residents community agreed that any diversion of N24 traffic along O’Connell Road is completely unacceptable. The diverted traffic would affect the Galbally road, Scallagheen, An Duiche, Station road, the Abbey School and Abbey Street on one side of town and if the traffic for the Cashel direction is diverted at out at Barronstown, the areas of Springfield, Rosanna Road, St Michael’s Ave will experience increased volumes.

Roberta Fiorini lives on the Galbally Road just past the top of O’Brien Street where the proposed temporary roundabout is supposed to be installed.

“I’ve noticed that the volume of traffic in this area has increased as it is, especially with the huge volume going through the Main Street, so by directing more traffic overflow to this area is going to be disastrous. At present, the traffic is terrible and there are times when you have to look two to three times to try and get your car out on the road. Coming out of O’Connell road is dangerous enough to get out from and if you now add diverted traffic from Davitt Street it’s going to be mayhem.”

Another major concern at the meeting was the increased traffic fumes from the proposed redirection of traffic. “All of the houses in O’Connell road are over 100 years old and the street forms an effective canyon for poisonous fumes, noise and vibration from heavy vehicles,” added Ray Lonergan. “This is a real concern as no consideration seems to be given to the emission of DEPs (Diesel Exhaust Particles), which are a proven carcinogen. Currently, any truck that travels along the road causes vibrations in the houses and there are concerns for the structural stability if heavy traffic is diverted along the road for a sustained period of time. We need to know what environmental monitoring will be in place, what safe limits will be in place and what will occur if these limits are breached. The diversion of N24 traffic through Canon Hayes Park is completely unacceptable. Like O’Connell Road, this is a residential area, not a highway. People will become prisoners in their own homes if heavy traffic is diverted through there. There are substantial fears, based on a statement by a council official about using “existing infrastructure” that the previously defeated “rat run” road from the Bohercrowe roundabout on the Limerick road to the Emly Road, behind Canon Hayes Park may be put forward by the council again. This will be resisted strongly if it is attempted as it is an entirely inappropriate route though a residential area over 60 years old.”

There were over fifty people present at the community meeting with TD Mattie McGrath, Cllr. Martin Browne and Cllr. John Crosse in attendance.

Following the meeting, the community group received prompt notice from Tipperary County Council that they have agreed not to put up any diversion signs until they meet with the community group and that they will hear all the concerns and fears expressed at the meeting.