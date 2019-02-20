Cygnal wins An Bord Pleanála appeal on Thurles mast

A communications company has successfully maintained that a condition stipulating it pay a certain amount in development contributions was incorrectly applied in relation to a telecoms mast in the Brittas Road in Thurles.

Tipperary Co Council granted permission to Cygnal Infrastructure Limited to build a 36m high telecoms structure carrying antenna and dishes in the Brittas Road onAugust 27, 2018, subject to six conditions. Condition six stated that a payment of €17,200 be paid to the planning authority.

Cygnal appealed this condition to An Bord Pleanála on September 21 2018 on the basis that the amount had been incorrectly applied.

Part of its grounds of appeal was that the 2013 Development Contribution Guidelines for Planning Authorities require that planning authorities include waivers for broadband infrastructure.

There was no response from Tipperary County Council to the grounds of appeal submitted. An inspector recommended that the planning authority be directed to remove condition number six.

At a board meeting on January 30, An Bord Pleanála upheld the inspector's recommendation.

The board stated that it took into account “the provisions of the Tipperary County Development Contribution Scheme 2015-2019, which states: ‘where masts and antennae, dish and other apparatus/equipment for communication purposes form part of the National Broadband Plan or a subsequent Government endorsed initiative as defined by the Department of Communication, Energy and Natural Resources... they will not be subject to development contributions.’”

Additionally, “it is considered that the proposed development constitutes a facility for communications purposes that forms part of the National Broadband Scheme or a subsequent endorsed initiative as defined by the Department of Communication, Energy and Natural Resources; and that the terms of the Development Contribution Scheme have not been properly applied.”