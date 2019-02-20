Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says threats to CE funds over strike action ‘disgraceful’

Tipperary Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill has branded reports of efforts by the Department of Employment Affairs and Community and Social Welfare to cut CE funding over this Monday’s one-day strike by supervisors as “disgraceful”.

The supervisors and other CE staff staged their action in an on-going dispute over pension rights.

“CE supervisors and assistant supervisors have become deeply disillusioned with this Government over the past number of years as their calls for an occupational pension have been ignored. Regina Doherty and her ministerial colleagues appear oblivious to the importance of these roles in communities the length and breadth of this country,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that supervisors and assistant supervisors were key to the success of CE schemes, but unfortunately more than 250 had retired since the Labour Court recommended the establishment of a pension scheme 2008.

Despite that ruling, and motion brought forward by Fianna Fáil last year, the Government had failed to move on this issue, he said.

“These supervisors and assistant supervisors see no other option other than to engage in industrial action and now they are having their future funding threatened by the Department. This is disgraceful,” said the Tipperary TD.

He called on the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection and the Minister for Finance to engage with the unions, rather than threatening them, and to begin a process whereby the Labour Court recommendations can be fulfilled.

“These supervisors are the lifeblood of thousands of communities across this country and they are only asking for what they are entitled to,” said Deputy Cahill.