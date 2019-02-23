Tipperary people guided along pathway to new opportunities

An information day on adult education, job mobility and volunteering, either in Ireland or across the EU was held in Nenagh library.

The library is the Europe Direct Information Centre (EDIC) for counties Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Kerry,

The Pathways to Education, Training and Work in Europe was held in conjunction with Tipperary ETB.

Speakers included Nora Gubbins, adult guidance counsellor with Tipperary Education Training Board; Emma Wing, information officer with TETB; Hazel Stanley, Euro guidance officer with the National Centre for Guidance in Education; Mary Penny, European EURES adviser; Linda Conlon, from the Jobs Club, and Pauline Strappe, co-ordinator at Tipperary Youth Work.

The half-hour sessions, which were attended by the public and transition year students from St Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh, provided practical advice and information to adults and young people on what is available for those considering returning to adult education or work in Ireland or alternatively, those considering studying, working or volunteering within the EU.

Ms Gubbins and Ms Wing spoke about adult guidance and life long learning, while Ms Stanley talked to transition year students about Euro-Quest, the pilot programme which provides materials and advice to students interested in studying within the EU.

Ms Penny from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, spoke about job mobility within the EU.

As a Eures adviser she provided information and advice on employment opportunities in a number of EU countries. Whether newly-graduated, returning to work after an absence or seeking a career change, finding a job is a job in itself, and so Ms Conlon of the Jobs Club gave an introduction to the supports provided.

Finally, Ms Strappe of Tipperary Youth Work spoke to transition year students about volunteering and travelling within EU member states, introducing them to the European Solidarity Corps and pointing out the benefits of travelling abroad and learning about the different cultures within the EU member states.

“We were delighted with the interest shown among young people in travelling and volunteering, and Pauline reminded those present that they can avail of European Solidarity Corp opportunities to travel up until the age of 30,” said a spokesperson for Nenagh library.

The library thanked all those who participated, including Tipperary Educational Training board (ETB), the Euro- guidance desk at the National Centre for Guidance in Education, EURES at the Department of Employment affairs and Social Protection, North Tipperary Development Company and Tipperary Youth Work.