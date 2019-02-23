Tipperary IFA warns beef sector is facing a €800m hit from Brexit

A hard Brexit would devastate Ireland’s €3bn beef and livestock sector, North Tipperary IFA livestock chairman Tim Harty has said.

“IFA estimate the imposition of WTO tariffs in a hard-Brexit will impose a direct cost on the beef sector of €800m per year,” he told an IFA lobbying day with Oireachtas members.

Mr Harty said while the Government and other sectors were talking about preparing for Brexit, beef farmers were already counting their losses

Cattle prices are down €100 per head on this time last year and Brexit uncertainty and the weakness of Sterling has already hit hard on beef prices and farm incomes.

“The income situation on beef and livestock farms is at crisis point. The latest independent data from Teagasc shows farm incomes are down 16% in 2018 and incomes on cattle are between €10,175 and €15,412.”

IFA North Tipperary chairperson Imelda Walsh said that local representatives must now put the pressure on the Minister for Agriculture to get his act together on this issue before it was too late.

The IFA presented a detailed set of proposals including an EU Brexit Emergency Support Package to politicians, demanding that the Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed take urgent action with the EU Commission to address the Beef and Brexit issues.

Ms Walsh said IFA has requested that for every 5c/kg change on the price, Minister Creed needs to secure €20 per head additional direct payment compensation.

The IFA proposals to Government and the EU Commission include:

n An EU Brexit Emergency Support Package involving a comprehensive set of market supports and direct aid for farmers from the EU Commission

n EU state aid limitations on members states to be set-aside

n Challenge the meat factories to immediately increase prices and prioritise the young bull kill. Increase factory controls on trim, classification and weights.

n Strong support for the live export trade to double numbers in 2019 and ensure no further restrictions

n Reward quality suckler stock with a significant price premium

n Increased funding for suckler to €200 per cow

n Insist on an increase in the CAP budget

n Continue to resist a damaging Mercosur trade deal

n Climate change recommendations which focus on the Teagasc roadmap with no carbon-based production quota