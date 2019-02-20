Progress on Templemore flood relief scheme confirmed

Deputy Michael Lowry is pleased to confirm that further to a number of meetings with Minister Boxer Moran concerning Templemore Flood Relief Scheme, he has received assurance that the main scheme in Templemore is progressing and will not be delayed following the Government decision on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in relation to capital reallocations related to the cost overrun on the National Children’s hospital.

Deputy Lowry stated: “Following discussion with Minister Kevin Boxer Moran I have been informed by the Minister and the OPW that construction of the River Mall (Templemore) Flood Relief Scheme is currently ongoing.

To date, approximately 35% of the works have been completed, which include 450m of new channel excavation, 4 field bridges completed at various locations with another bridge substantially complete, and demolition and site clearance of a commercial property on the Richmond Road.

Liaison is ongoing with relevant stakeholders, including local landowners, Inland Fisheries Ireland, the ESB, and Tipperary County Council.

It is hoped to have the scheme works substantially completed by the end of 2019.

Concluding Deputy Lowry said: I am very grateful for the support of Minister Boxer Moran and the commitment of the OPW to this project. It is hoped that the scheme of works will be substantially completed by the end of 2019.