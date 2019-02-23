Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill criticises inaction on farm loan scheme

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Food and Horticulture Jackie Cahill has hit out at the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, for failing to bring in a promised loan scheme for farmers wanting to invest in their farms.

“It’s now just six weeks until the March 29 Brexit deadline, and the €25m allocation for a Brexit loan scheme for farmers and fishermen announced in Budget 2018 has still not opened,” he said.

The Tipperary TD said that the scheme had become almost farcical.

“The scheme was promised 16 months ago and was designed to help farmers and fishermen who wanted to undertake long term capital investments to assist them diversify or plan ahead of Brexit. The idea was that they could apply for long term loans with low interest rates to help them adapt in the changing Brexit landscape,” he said.

Instead of providing supports and certainty the Government had failed to deliver on a promise it made two Budgets ago, he said.