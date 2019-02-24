FG's Mary Newman Julian urges Tipperary farmers to appeal ANCs rulings

It is important that as many farmers as possible appeal the decision in relation to their townlands that have been removed from the ANC scheme and engage with the appeals process available from Minister Creed’s Department, according to Fine Gael election candidate Mary Newman Julian.

“Overall Tipperary has gained more that we have lost, with a net gain of 188 townlands as 267 townlands are newly eligible, but 79 townlands previously included are omitted from the scheme. Many of the townlands are in the Lower Ormond area, with some also in the east and south of the county,” she said.

According to the Department eligible areas have been identified using a range of indicators such as family farm income, population density, percentage of working population engaged in agriculture, stocking density, as well as a list of bio-physical criteria.

In addition, the Department had to “fine tune” out areas that had overcome the constraints, but this was based on district electoral division data, not townlands level, she said.