Tipperary man Eamonn Carroll is appointed chair of National Dairy Council

Loughmore dairy farmer Eamonn Carroll has been appointed chair of the National Dairy Council.

Mr Carroll, who has been on the board since 2015, is one of three ICMSA members from Mid-Tipperary on the board. The Premier County has a total of 14 members on the board, the biggest single local representation.

Mr Carroll, who takes over in the run up to Brexit and all the uncertainty around what will follow, said that uncertainty will be there “until we see the devil in the details”.

“It is hard to predict what will happen,” he said. “Their baby has become our baby.”

However, his own personal opinion and hope is that common sense will prevail at the eleventh hour and Brexit will not happen.

Mr Carroll played down the huge number of Tipperary representatives on the National Dairy Council, saying that is “just the way it falls”.

He milks 130 cows on his farm in Loughmore, and describes the operation as “very much a family farm”. However, he was full of praise for Thurles man Johnny Ryan who helps out.

“I am blessed that I have such good staff. If I didn't, there would be no point in taking up the position,” he said.

Mr Carroll can serve a maximum of eight terms, but, he said, the general trend has been for around four years. He must seek re-election to the role each year.