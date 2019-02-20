Tipperary protest group calls off its town blockade

Disruption on a massive scale in Tipperary Town this Friday has been avoided following a decision by protest group March4Tipp to defer a blockade of the N24 running through the town.

The blockade was planned by the group but deferred on Monday following the ministerial appointment of Alison Harvey as project manager for a rejuvenation plan for the town proposed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The appointment of Ms Harvey has been accepted by the March4Tipp group and a plan to escalate their campaign by disruption of the N24 has been deferred for a second time.

The group organised two protest marches last year which brought thousands on to the streets of Tipperary Town to highlight what they describe as chronic unemployment and social deprivation.

A blockade scheduled for January by the group was deferred to allow the plan proposed by the Taoiseach to take shape.

The group were planning to stage the blockade this Friday because they felt the action plan should be driven by a person that was independent of Tipperary County Council.

However, the blockade has been deferred for the second time by the protest group to allow them time to determine if the government appointed Alison Harvey will have the scope to tackle unemployment and social deprivation in the town and deliver a long awaited bypass.

A meeting between the March4Tipp group and Ms Harvey is planned to take place next week.