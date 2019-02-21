Top US film awards for Cashel horse trainer Elaine Heney

A Cashel based horse trainer and businesswoman has won best documentary and best director at a prestigious American film awards festival.

Elaine Heney is an entrepreneur and horsemaster who founded Irish Horsemanship and Light Hands Equitation Ireland, based in Cashel.

Their horsemanship is described as “a blend of 16th century classical dressage, the Californian Vaquero tradition and natural horsemanship.”

“We believe that horsemanship is an art form. The old European Masters considered dressage an art form similar to ballet. Through the practise of soft feel, lightness, feel, timing and balance, it is possible to develop a remarkable relationship with your horse.”

Elaine is also a renowned director and producer. Her new seven-part docu-series, Listening to the Horse, has won her Best Documentary and Best Director at the Hollywood Hills Film Awards. This documentary features over 70 of the world's top horse people, and explores all aspects of caring for horses, from health and nutrition to posture, collection and advanced ridden work.

Elaine explains: “It's said that it takes a least three lifetimes to become a great horse person.

So I decided to interview some of the most remarkable horse people in the world, and create this free movie.

“I've heard some wonderful stories from people who have watched the movie, about how the movie has really helped their relationship with their horse. I can't wait for the 2019 premiere in a few weeks time.”

Elaine is no stranger to films. She was executive producer on Out of the Wild which was filmed in Nevada and which won the Festival Directors Choice Award at the EQUUS Film Festival in New York in 2016.

Her second feature film, Soft Feel and Light Horses, featuring Steve Halfpenny was released in 2018 to rave reviews across the world.

Listening to the Horse, will premiere for free online from Feb 27th to March 5th 2019. Get your free movie ticket today at listeningtothehorse.com