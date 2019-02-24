Deaths
Tipperary deaths: Pat Gill's sudden passing plunges communities into mourning
Late Mr Gill was well known through his involvement in Youghalarra Christmas Swim
The village of Newtown outside Nenagh was plunged into mourning this weekend with news of the sudden death of local Pat Gill.
Mr Gill, a plumber by trade, was well known throughout Newtown, Portroe and Nenagh, for his easy going manner and involvement in the local community.
A daily all-year round swimmer at Youghal Quay on Lough Derg, he was also heavily involved in the Newtown / Youghalarra Christmas Swim.
Pat, or Paddy as he was often called, was also also involved in the local vintage farm machinery club and was a regular participant in the St Patrick's Day parades around the area.
He was a great supporter of the local Killoran Players drama group as well as being a member of Ormond Historical Society.
He is survived by his wife and children.
Funeral arrangements later.
