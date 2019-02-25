Tipperary deaths: funeral arrangements announced for late Paddy Gill

The funeral arrangements have been announced for popular Tipperary man Paddy Gill of Kylebeg, Newtown, Nenagh.

Mr Gill, who was widely known throughout his local community and beyond, died suddenly over the weekend at his home.

He is pre-deceased by his beloved parents Patrick and Una.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife, Susan, and his cherished children, Padraig, Conor and Charlotte. Brothers Joe, Mike and Tom, sisters Noreen, Peggy, Kathleen, Mary and Anne. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many comrades and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59) this Tuesday, February 26, from 4pm with removal at 8pm to arrive to Youghalarra Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 27, at 11am, followed by burial in Garrykennedy new cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

House private.