Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says food supplement VAT hike should not go ahead

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has said that any move to increase the tax on food supplements should be halted until a review by the Tax Strategy Group has been completed and has issued recommendations.

Revenue announced plans late last year to increase the VAT on food supplements from zero to 23% from this Friday, March 1.

“This issue was raised last year as the Finance Bill was being debated in the Dáil and at that stage the Junior Finance Minister Michael Darcy said the Tax Strategy Group would be examining a number of tax issues, including the proposals on food supplements, and a decision would be taken once the Tax Strategy Group published its review in the summer," said Deputy Cahill.

Despite this, he said, Revenue subsequently announced that it would be raising the VAT on food supplements up to 23% from March.

While he appreciated that Revenue was independent from Government, he said that he couldn't understand why these changes were being made in advance of the publication of the Tax Strategy Group’s report.

"Surely it would make more sense to make a decision once the group has had the opportunity to consider the issue," he said.

The Thurles-based TD said that the huge hike in VAT will have a major impact on the day-to-day costs of hundreds of thousands of people who took food supplements. The majority were taking them to improve their health and now they’ll be penalised for doing so.

“The proposed VAT hike could see the cost of these supplements jump by more than €7 a month. That will make it unaffordable for people who are already finding the cost of living extremely high. It could also see local health food shops seriously affected. I am calling on the change to be halted until the Tax Strategy Group publishes its review in the summer”, said Deputy Cahill.