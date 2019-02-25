Cattle trailer and lawnmower among property burglars stole from Co. Tipperary farm 

A cattle trailer, lawnmower, welder, chainsaw and tools were stolen from a farmyard in Clonoulty last week.

The break-in occurred at Clune, Clonoulty between 5.30am and 10.30am on Monday, February 18.

Gardai at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the crime and have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity at Clune, Clonoulty on February 18 to contact the station at (062) 51212.