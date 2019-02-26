Tipperary FF candidate calls for new primary care centres in Nenagh and Roscrea

New primary care centres in Nenagh and Roscrea have been called for by a Fianna Fáil election candidate.

Sandra Farrell was speaking in the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh at a public meeting on health, with Fianna Fáil’s Health Spokesperson Stephen Donnelly.

Ms Farrell, a nurse and healthcare provider, said that while primary care centres were not the cure-all for overcrowding, they certainly would help, “particularly when we have seen Nenagh downgraded to a local injuries unit, and patients are expected to go instead to University Hospital Limerick which itself needs 300 new beds as it is the most overcrowded hospital in the country”.

She said that South Tipperary had been, according to one consultant there, “bursting at the seams” for years.

“It is getting 40 new beds. A new primary care centre opened last year in Carrick-on-Suir. There is a primary care centre in Tipperary town, but we need new primary care centres in Nenagh and Roscrea,” said Ms Farrell.

She also called for a review of mental health services in Tipperary.

“The figures are shocking, particularly when it comes to our young, and to how we provide out of hours psychiatric care,” she said.

Ms Farrell said that there was need for a review of mental health services in Tipperary, particularly when it came to nighttime services for child and adolescent mental health patients.

“In Tipperary, there is only one clinical psychologist for every 18,500 young people. There are only day services for mental health patients. At night, if you are a parent with a suicidal teenager in Nenagh, for example, and they are having a mental health crisis, you have to bring them to Limerick to A&E first, in the hope that you will get a psychiatric evaluation and intervention,” she said.

As well as Deputy Mr Donnelly, the panel included Dr Christine O’Malley, a former consultant geriatrician at Nenagh Hospital, and Trish Ryan, a Nenagh mother who has been battling for her son, Adam’s healthcare needs since he was born five years ago.