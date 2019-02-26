Burglars steal television and drill set from Co. Tipperary house

A television and drill set were stolen by burglars who broke into a house in Clerihan near Clonmel last week.

The house at Ballyveelish, Clerihan was burgled between 9am and 6pm last Tuesday, February 19. The burglars entered the house by forcing open the front door.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said they have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the area as part of their investigation. She appealed to anyone with information that may assist the gardai in tracing the culprits to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222