John Moloughney to present 2019 Roscrea Regional Sports Star Awards

President of the Golf Union of Ireland Mr John Moloughney will be guest of honour at the 21st Roscrea Regional Sports Star Awards to be held in the town’s Racket Hall Hotel on Friday, March 1 at 7.30pm.

Music will be by Donie O.

Tickets for the Presentation Dinner Dance at which Mr. McLoughney will speak are available through the secretary of the organising committee Marie Tooher (0505 21566).

Many sports which are played in north Tipperary and Offaly will be represented at the glittering awards ceremony in Racket Hall Country House Hotel on March 1 and the individual award winners are profiled here.

They include a Hall of Fame Award, Special Recognition Award, Sports Personality, Contribution to Sport Award, Athletics, Team of the Year, Camogie, Darts, Handball, Gaelic Football, Hurling, Golf, Pitch and Putt, Soccer, Youth Award, and Special Olympics.

The patron of our awards is the Most Reverend Dr William Walsh, Bishop Emeritus of Killaloe, and the awards are organised by the Roscrea Abbey Community Centre Ltd, based in Abbey Street, Roscrea. Thanks to all our supporters and sponsors.

