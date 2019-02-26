Presentation Convent grounds in Cashel could be a ‘visitor experience’ - Wood

The former Presentation Convent grounds in Cashel could be transformed into a ‘visitor experience’ if a proposal by a Cashel Councillor comes to fruition.

Cllr Tom Wood suggested that the prime site in the heart of old Cashel could be used as part of Fáilte Ireland’s Ancient East marketing campaign to boost Cashel's profile.

At this month's Cashel Tipperary municipal district meeting he requested: “With the former Presentation Convent grounds, circa 2.8 acres, at St Francis Abbey, Cashel, now in the possession of the local authority since 2001, this municipal body would consider proposals for its use, beneficial to the local community while, taking into consideration its previous planning history throughout 2007/2008.”

Management responded: “the lands in question formed part of the Presentation Convent grounds which were purchased by the local authority for the purpose of strategic town centre use. The lands are situated within an area in the town development plan zoned ‘special development objectives’.

“As the economy improves it is the intention of the Council to advertise the site, with the intention of providing relevant town centre infrastructure that would benefit the town of Cashel.

“This would enable the Council to recover the cost incurred in acquisition of the site and to assist in fulfilling the town development plan objective of providing a town park close to the Rock thus enhancing connectivity between the Rock and the town centre.

Cllr Wood suggested that Fáilte Ireland should be invited to address Councillors, with a view to developing the Convent grounds. An interpretative centre and ‘visitor experience’ would go with promoting the Rock of Cashel.

“It would be beneficial right across the board,” said Cllr Wood. “That’s something that Fáilte Ireland and other agencies could agree on. It would be fabulous. It would give people a reason to come to Cashel.”

Meanwhile, there is still little information about the proposed exhibition of Bolton Library scripts at the former motor tax office in Friar Street, Cashel.

Cllr Wood also said that the Department has been “shy” in giving information about another proposed exhibition centre, to be located in the grounds of the Rock of Cashel.