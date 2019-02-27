Roscrea set to host 41st St Patrick’s Day parade

Plans are well underway for Roscrea’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade which will take place on Sunday, March 17 at 3.30pm. As with organising any event, the parade can only be as good as the community spirit that’s behind it. The parade committee are appealing to all in the industrial, business and voluntary sectors such as sports clubs, music and social groups to seriously consider entering a float.

While there is no fee for any float entry this year, the committee would appreciate a voluntary donation, no matter how small from business floats.

The parade committee have been working very hard behind the scenes and this year will see a number of new ideas implemented.

The Roscrea Chamber of Commerce will kindly sponsor a prize of €200 for ‘Best Overall Float’ and there will also be many perpetual trophies for various category winners.

To coincide with St Patricks Day, Roscrea Heritage Society has kindly offered to sponsor cash prizes for the Best Dressed Window competition.

They are encouraging all businesses to root out and display any items they may have that depict Roscrea’s Heritage, (cultural, manmade or otherwise).

These items can be anything from, photographs, letters, clothes, home wares etc., the list is endless!

The prizes for best dressed window are as follows; €100 best overall, €50 (2nd place) and €50 (3rd place). As well as this, Roscrea Heritage Society will also Co-sponsor a ‘Project for Schools Competition’.

This will be open to sixth class pupils from all schools in the locality and projects should be based on a ‘Famous Roscrea Person’. All schools will be contacted within the next week by a member of Roscrea Heritage Society with further details. Prizes for this competition are as follows; €100 Best Overall (Sponsored by Roscrea Heritage Society) €50 - 2nd place and €50 - 3rd place (both sponsored by St Patricks day Parade Committee)

The annual blessing of the shamrock will take place this year on Saturday, March 16 in Phelans Market House (Function room) at 8pm. This will be followed by a presentation to the winners of best dressed window and best schools project.

The night will conclude with music performed by members of Roscrea Comhaltas as light refreshments are served. All are very welcome to attend this event.

The parade committee would like to thank Bernie’s SuperValu Roscrea for facilitating an instore fundraiser on Friday, February 8.

The committee will be selling lines for two fabulous valentine hampers with each including a voucher of ‘dinner for two’ courtesy of Racket Hall Hotel Roscrea. As always, your support on the day would be greatly appreciated.

To request an application form for float entry or to enquire about helping out in any way, please contact Parade Secretary Marie Tooher on (086) 0755680.