Roscrea Credit Union school quiz

The Annual Irish League of Credit Unions' Schools Quiz took place in the Sacred Heart Primary School on Monday evening, February 5.

This is an event that is looked forward to each year by the primary schools and indeed by staff and volunteers of Roscrea Credit Union. There was a very high attendance from local schools with 20 teams participating in two categories, U11 and U13.

In the U11 category, Sacred Heart Primary School emerged the winners followed closely by Corville and Dromakeenan. In the U13 category, Clonlisk NS emerged winners with Shinrone and Dromakeenan close runners up.

Roscrea Credit Union would like to thank the principal of the Convent Primary School for permission to host the quiz in their fantastic new hall, which is appreciated greatly. It helps the credit union to bring one of its many annual events back into the community, which it serves. The credit union would also like to thank the winners, runners up and all teams, schools, parents and teachers who participated in a very successful evening.