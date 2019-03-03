Tipperary farming: ICMSA ‘quietly confident’ milk price will increase

The ICMSA is “quietly confident” that the milk price is going to move forward, according to its dairy chair Gerald Quain.

He had no doubt that the effective sale out of storage of the total powder overhang had convinced the market to begin bidding-up prices in earnest.

“The last GDT increased by 0.9%, which is its sixth consecutive rise ranging back to start of December 2018,” he said.

Mr Quain said that there was an interesting correlation between the rise in GDT and the diminishing stocks in storage.

“What that means is that the fall in the GDT price index between July and November 2018 has been completely made back up and we should - starting next month - see prices to farmers moving up in proportion to demand on the markets,” he said.

The dairy chair said that European / Dutch spot prices were well ahead of our milk prices at 34cpl.

“If we can get the other side of a decent Brexit deal that maintains our trade and relationships with our UK customers, then we’re confident that 2019 will be better, he said.

However, Mr Quain said that as of now that was a “Right now, that’s a “big if”, but we had to believe that sanity will prevail.