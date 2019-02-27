Tipperary school celebrates its silver jubilee following twenty five years service to the Cashel community

Eighty five past and current members of the staff of Cashel Community School attended attended a dinner dance to celebrate the school’s 25th anniversary.

People travelled from all parts of the country and were joined by representatives of the trustees and the board of management.

As guests arrived at the Minella Hotel in Clonmel they were welcomed by musical performances from current and former students.

Present school staff at the function

Memorabilia documenting the school’s history, including the architect’s drawings for the building were perused, as were articles and photos which documented all aspects of school life through a quarter of a century.

This memory-filled evening was the first of a number of events planned to mark this milestone in the life of the school. These include the Sunday Mass on RTE 1 on March 31 and further celebrations on May 9 and 10.

The school is grateful to the committee of current and former members of staff organising the progamme of events and a special word of appreciation is reserved for the inimitable Ursula Ryan whose tireless work on this committee ensures that everything runs smoothly.