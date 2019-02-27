Late Tipperary priest Fr Ailbe O'Bric has his wishes honoured with cheque presentation

In December 2016, Fr Ailbe O’Bric, parish priest of Clerihan, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and the greater Clerihan community set about raising funds for his medical and personal care.

With Fr Ailbe’s permission, a musical night was arranged for March 24, 2017 entitled Ceiliúradh.

It was to be a celebration of music and signing talent from the community, and also a celebration of the very high esteem in which Fr Ailbe was held in the community.

Pictured at the handover of the remainder of the proceeds from the Fr Ailbe O'Bric fundraising concert to the Motor Neurone Disease Association and to Motor Neurone Research were - Back, Lena Griffin, Nora Myers, Noreen Ryan and Noranne Mangan.

Front, Seán O’Donovan, Oliver Gleeson and Joe Conway.

Clerihan Parish Church was selected as the venue but such was the demand for tickets, it quickly became apparent that a bigger venue was needed.

Hotel Minella in Clonmel was kindly made available and a very successful night was held in the presence of Fr Ailbe and his family.

The event raised significant funds, which were further boosted by the members of Dundrum Golf Club, who arranged a golf classic for Fr Ailbe.

Over €40,000 was raised between these two events and this money was used to fund Fr Ailbe’s personal care costs as he bravely battled this terrible disease.

Fr Ailbe unfortunately passed away in August 2018 and is greatly missed by his family, friends, parishioners and fellow golfers.

It was his wish that if there were any funds remaining, they would be donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association and to Motor Neurone Research and the money was recently handed overfollowing Fr Ailbe’s wishes.

Aged 70, Fr Ailbe was a kind, gentle and unassuming pastor who left a lasting mark wherever his ministry brought him.

He was renowned for his warm smile and his easy manner, but behind the soft, gentlemanly exterior was a fierce determination to spread the gospel which he held so dear.

His caring attitude and interest in people ensured that he made friends easily and the reaction in his final parish to news of his illness and the subsequent care he received from the community, was ample evidence of his goodness and kindness being reciprocated.

A native of Killenaule, who followed in the footsteps of another native, the late Archbishop Tom Morris, Fr Ailbe was a real lover of the Irish language and all things Irish.

He loved to play a round of golf and had many other interest besides throughout a life well lived in the service of others.

There was a huge attendance at his funeral which was ample evidence of the esteem in which he was held, not just in his native Killenaule and adopted Clerihan but farther afield.