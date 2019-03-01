Cahir based man caught with 99.8gms of cannabis herb prosecuted at Cashel District Court

A Cahir based man caught with 99.8gms of cannabis estimated to be worth just under €2000 has been ordered by a court to do 150 hours community service work in lieu of four months imprisonment.

Bart Grupa from Rosemount View, Cahir received this penalty at Cashel District Court's latest sitting after pleading guilty to possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others at his home at Rosemount View, Cahir on November 27, 2017.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said gardai executed a search warrant on this property and found a large quantity of cannabis in an upstairs bedroom and a smaller quantity of the drug estimated to be valued at €60 in the kitchen.

A total of 99.8gms of the drug was found in the house.

The court was told by a garda that cannabis has a street value of €20 per gramme but defence solicitor Aidan Leahy argued the real value was normally half that.

The court heard Grupa had seven previous convictions but none were for drugs offences.

Mr Leahy said his client informed him he had learned his lesson and replied "no" when Judge Finn asked him if he still had a "fatal attraction to drugs".

The solicitor pointed out that his client co-operated with gardai. He worked in Clonmel full-time and had modest means.