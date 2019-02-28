Co. Tipperary woman assaulted garda arresting her younger brother

A 29 year-old Cashel woman interfered in the arrest of her younger brother by pushing and pulling at a garda, who had to physically restrain her, Cashel Court heard.

Mother-of-five Melissa O'Reilly of 27 Castlegreen Crescent, Cashel was fined €500 at Cashel Court's latest sitting for assaulting and obstructing Gda. Mark Rabbitte at Castlegreen Cashel at 8.50pm on September 30 last year.

Her 21 year-old brother Thomas O'Reilly of House 1, Old Road, Cashel was disqualified from driving for four years and fined €600 for failing to provide a breath sample to gardai when requested to at Cahir Garda Station on the same date. He was also fined €150 for driving without a licence and received a further €200 fine and concurrent four-year driving ban for driving without insurance cover at Castlegreen, Cashel on the same day. Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Gda. Rabbitte was alerted to Thomas O'Reilly driving from a car park in Cashel on this date. The garda drove up the road and tried to intercept the car and stop it. O'Reilly continued to drive in a careless manner but stopped at a house. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving but refused to provide a breath sample.

Sgt. O'Leary said Melissa O'Reilly intervened in Gda. Rabbitte's arrest of her brother at Castlegreen, Cashel that evening by forcibly pushing the garda and trying to pull his arm away from her brother. She was asked to desist several times but continued to be successful. She pushed Gda. Rabbitte away by pushing her arm into his chest. The garda had to use pepper spray and had to restrain her. He didn't sustain any injuries.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said Melissa O'Reilly engaged with Gda. Rabbitte in a fashion she shouldn't have and she apologised for this. She was dependent on social welfare and had five dependent children, he added.

Mr Hayes said Thomas O'Reilly wished to apologise for not co-operating with the gardai, which will have consequences for him for years to come. He was a social welfare recipient and his first child was born a month ago, the solicitor added.

Judge Finn noted Ms. O'Reilly's apology and Gda. Rabbitte didn't receive any injuries. However, she should have allowed Gda. Rabbitte to perform his duty. If she was unhappy with the manner in which the arrest was performed, she could have made a complaint at the garda station, he suggested.