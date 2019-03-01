Tipperary 'promising leaders' encouraged to apply for WIT President’s Scholarship

Tipperary CAO applicants intending to apply for one of Waterford Institute of Technology's (WIT) President’s Scholarships worth up to €12,000 should check they have added their desired WIT course to their CAO list by 5.15pm on March 1.

There will be one scholarship available in each of the five disciplines: Business, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, and Science and Computing.

The CAO Change of Course Choices facility is available to all applicants for a fee of €10 up to 5.15pm on March 1. The CAO late application facility will open at noon on March 5 for a fee of €60 for online applications.

The WIT President's Scholarship programme, which encourages and rewards inspiring young people who demonstrate a capacity to shape a better society, is taking applications until 5.15pm on April 1.

“This is our fourth year offering the President’s Scholarship," WIT president Prof Willie Donnelly said.

"It was established as a statement of the institute's commitment to recognising students' contribution to their environment and community. We see it as a statement of our commitment to ensuring that their educational experience at WIT is not defined by their CAO points, but rather about enabling each student to reach their academic goal.

"The breadth of initiative shown by scholarship students has been across community, volunteering, innovation and creative spheres. This year, we are looking forward to contributing to the educational journeys of five more promising leaders.”

Previous scholarship recipients hail from across Waterford, Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Wexford.

The programme will see five exceptional students being awarded scholarships with a total value of up to €12,000 each. Each President’s Scholar will receive a bursary of €2,000 per year of study (to be paid in instalments), along with €500 per semester for student services.

President’s Scholars will have advanced entry to their selected course (round zero in early August) and will also be part of the Student Ambassador programme for the duration of their studies, representing the institute and the academic school in which they study.

The application process has four stages. People cannot apply for the scholarship unless they have applied to the CAO and have chosen a WIT course.

Full details are on WIT's website.