Roscrea Credit Union to sponsor 6k walk, run in aid of Roscrea Autism Awareness on March 31

Roscrea Credit Union is delighted to announce a landmark sponsorship of the up and coming fundraising event which will be held in Roscrea on Sunday, March 31 for Roscrea Autism Awareness.

The 6km run starts at 10.15am with the 3k family fun walk commencing at 11am.

The sponsorship is part of Roscrea Credit Union’s ongoing commitment to the sponsoring of local events and none are worthier than this huge undertaking which is been driven by Damien Carroll and Marguerite Ryan and their committee.

Roscrea Credit Union will be main sponsors of this event. Roscrea Credit Unions CEO Sam Linton says, “ we are delighted to be main sponsor of this fantastic event and we would like to wish Damien and all the committee involved on the day in organising the event the best of luck on what promises to be an action packed day for a very worthwhile cause. We encourage all members to come along and support on the day and please register at www.myrunresults.com as early as possible prior to the event (last day for registration 17th March 2019.)”

Details: 6k chip time run (€20) start at 10.15 am (T-shirt medal and goodie bag given to all entrants).

Cash prize’s for 1st 2nd 3rd male /female u40 for 6K.

1st Male/female over 40

1st Male/female over 50

Club team event 10 per team at €180 for 6k.

Fastest five for club wins club prize.

3K family fun fun. Start 10.30am. Family of four €16, single participant €5. Medal for every participant !

National celebrities on the day to hand out finisher medals. Event starts and finishes at Leisure Centre Roscrea, pack collection/ registration from 8.30am.